Deadly incident at McCarran International Airport Wednesday night

Posted at 12:34 AM, Jun 17, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A spokesperson with McCarran International Airport says there was a "vehicular accident involving a ground services employee" around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, "resulting in a loss of life."

At this time the details of the incident are not clear.

Read the full statement from the airport spokesperson below:

It is with great sadness that we confirm a vehicular accident involving a ground services employee has taken place at McCarran International Airport this evening, resulting in a loss of life. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The airport will release no further information and will refer questions to OSHA. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

