Deadly crash on I-15 closes travel lanes in Jean, Nevada Highway Patrol reports

Posted at 8:08 AM, Aug 30, 2021
JEAN (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 15 Monday morning.

Troopers report they were called to a collision just before 7 a .m. on northbound I-15 at mile marker 12 in Jean.

A gray Honda failed to slow down and struck the back of a semi-truck while traveling north on I-15, according to the NHP.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene with a passenger taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities reopened southbound travel lanes on I-15 around 8 a.m. but northbound lanes remained closed for the on-scene investigation.

