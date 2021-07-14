Deadly crash involving pedestrian closes portion of I-15 near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol reports a person has died in a crash on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Wednesday.

Troopers reported the collision around 1 p.m. and say it involved a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes on I-15.

#TrafficAlert Fatal Auto-Pedestrian crash involving a tractor trailer. I-15 southbound at Speedway Blvd. All southbound traffic being diverted off at Speedway Blvd. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/KyrVGJ3Sfi — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 14, 2021

All southbound traffic was being diverted off at Speedway Boulevard and the NHP said drivers could expect major delays while the scene remained active.

Here is what the scene looked like around 1:15 p.m.: