Deadly crash involving pedestrian closes portion of I-15 near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Posted at 1:09 PM, Jul 14, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol reports a person has died in a crash on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Wednesday.

Troopers reported the collision around 1 p.m. and say it involved a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes on I-15.

All southbound traffic was being diverted off at Speedway Boulevard and the NHP said drivers could expect major delays while the scene remained active.

Here is what the scene looked like around 1:15 p.m.:

