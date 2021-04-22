DEA holding 20th Take Back Day in Las Vegas on April 24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With opioid overdose deaths increasing during the pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Administration is holding its 20th Take Back Day on April 24.

DEA’s October 2020 Take Back Day brought in a record-high amount of expired, unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs.

Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA says it has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs.

With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 87,200 Americans dying as a result of a drug overdose in a one-year period (Sept. 1, 2019 to Sept. 1, 2020), the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, accelerating significantly during the first months of the pandemic.

“DEA along with our local law enforcement counterparts hope to provide a safe and convenient way for our community to dispose of unwanted prescriptions that can be susceptible to misuse and abuse in the home,” said Las Vegas Assistant Special Agent in Charge Dan Neill. “We appreciate the community’s support with keeping these prescription drugs off the streets and out of our children’s hands.”

“Take Back Day provides a vital opportunity to fight against the opioid crisis in Nevada as, too often, the path to addiction starts with first-time abusers experimenting with legitimately prescribed prescription opioids found in homes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou. “Our office urges Nevadans to please take advantage of the DEA’s free and anonymous collection so that unused prescription drugs don’t find their way into the wrong hands and cause accidental poisoning, misuse, or overdose.”

“It’s important to keep our own homes safe by regularly cleaning out medicine cabinets and any other areas where we store our pharmaceuticals,” said Acting Administrator D. Christopher Evans. “Bringing unused or expired medications to a local collection site for safe disposal helps protect your loved ones and the environment.”

The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.

Clark County Collection Locations:

Smiths

840 S. Rancho Dr.

North Las Vegas, NV 89106

Walmart

1807 W. Craig Rd.

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

NLVPD NW Area Command

3755 W. Washburn Rd

North Las Vegas, NV 89031

LVMPD NW Area Command

9850 West Cheyenne Avenue

Las Vegas, Nevada 89129

LVMPD NE Area Command

3750 Cecile Avenue

Las Vegas, Nevada 89115

Henderson Police Station

300 S. Green Valley Pkwy

Henderson, NV 89012

LVMPD Overton Sub-Station

320 North Moapa Valley Blvd

Overton, NV 89040