Daylight Saving changes twice a year could soon be a thing of the past

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In downtown Las Vegas, there has been a chorus call from people who support the Sunshine Protection Act and want to see bi-annual time changes clock out.

The U.S. Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country.

READ: Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

"The sun is going to rise and set regardless of what time we think it is, so just keep it one way," said Matthew Miller.

Marty Mercada agreed.

"It'll be great if it happens," he said. "I love it."

Katie Cloutte said she wished her homeland, the United Kingdom, would follow the U.S. Senate's lead and move to stick with one time year-round.

"It's such an outdated concept," she said. " I hope everyone starts to do it, to be honest. I don't know why they haven't already."

Las Vegans, pick a side: — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) March 16, 2022

All three people, including two who've retired and don't work a regular schedule, said they're impacted by "springing forward" every year.

"When you lose an hour, it's arguably, like, the worst," Cloutte said. "Isn't it? Watching it go from 1:59 to 3:00 a.m. is just the most depressing moment of the year."

Dr. Jeffrey Ng, CEO of Ng Family Healthcare, said he's in support of the movement to make time consistent all year long.

A study of the federal Fatality Analysis Reporting System found a 6% boost in car crashes after the time changes, and U.S. injury data showed a 5.7% increase in workplace injuries, with serious injuries becoming more common as well.

"The fatigue when you're driving will increase accidents," Ng said. "That's the general concept. Your circadian rhythm hasn't really caught up."

Ng said a change to permanent Daylight Saving Time wouldn't all be good, as the early start for many would mean dark mornings for much of the year.

He said that could lead to an increase in depression in the U.S.

"It's hard to get started, and our bodies' natural circadian rhythm likes to see light," Ng said.

The bill, while passing the Senate unanimously, would still have to pass through the House of Representatives and be signed by President Joe Biden before becoming law.