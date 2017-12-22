Dashcam captures near-pedestrian miss on video

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - It happened in the blink of an eye. Alan Peterson was heading south on Hualapai between Sahara and Desert Inn on Wednesday night when a man, wearing dark clothes, darted across the street seemingly out of nowhere.

Peterson said he was going about 45 mph when the guy appeared.

“All of a sudden, there’s a pedestrian right in front of me,” Peterson said. “I thought to myself ‘’ could’ve killed this guy.’”

So far this year, vehicles struck and killed 131 pedestrians on Las Vegas roads.

Tracy Newton said, regardless of who’s to blame, drivers need to slow down and pedestrians need to be more mindful when crossing the street. “Absolutely, yes, they do need to be more careful,” Newton said.

Peterson, who makes it a point to mount a camera on his dashboard, barely missed the pedestrian by a few feet in his case. Both he and man who ran in front of his car are lucky. “Watch what you’re doing. Don’t step in front of somebody in a 45 mph zone.”

