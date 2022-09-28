Darren Waller reflects on journey through addiction at event on Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Darren Waller visited Nellis Air Force Base Tuesday to speak to over 100 Airmen about his journey through addiction and recovery.

“It's important for me to come up here and continue to share things from my past. Even today, I want to let [people] know, if they envision a future of success, it's obtainable,” Waller shared.

Waller announced his 5 years of sobriety last month, while also being named top 100 NFL players of 2022.

During his 'Wall Talk' on Tuesday, Waller was able to engage with several Airmen in attendance about their stories of resilience and addiction.

Waller says even when he's not providing a speech, he takes every chance to spread words of encouragement to people through their own hard times.

The Darren Waller Foundation, his organization aimed to help "equip youth to avoid and overcome addiction," raised over $600,000 on Monday at the third annual 'Beyond the Wall' event. Waller said in a press release that the event raised the money through "ticket sales, sponsorships, live and silent auction items and donations."

As Darren spoke about the Foundation’s grant recipients, he shared his story of addiction and how the NFL helped pay for his drug addiction recovery by saying, “That was a gift that was given to me by the NFL, and my life was changed because of it; so, I say, who am I not to apply that gift to somebody else?”

The proceeds from the event will benefit the community outreach programs of The Darren Waller Foundation: the ‘Against the Wall’ drug addiction recovery grants to young addicts, and Darren’s touring ‘Wall Talks’.