Katherine Jarvis
10:18 AM, Mar 16, 2018
1:59 PM, Mar 16, 2018

Danny Tarkanian is no longer running for the U.S. Senate in Nevada, but rather for Congress, following President Trump reaching out to him.

Danny Tarkanian is no longer running for the U.S. Senate in Nevada, but rather for the House of Representatives.

According to a statement, Tarkanian said President Donald Trump and members of his political team reached out to him and asked Tarkanian to consider running for Congress. 

Trump also noted on Twitter, shortly before Tarkanian released his statement, that he wished Tarkanian would run for Congress and GOP Sen. Dean Heller could run for re-election unopposed.

The president said in his tweet that "it would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada and it's (sic) unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress."

According to his statement, Tarkanian never considered running for Congress again. He ran in the Las Vegas valley's District 3 in 2016, losing a close race to Democrat Jacky Rosen, who is also running for U.S. Senate. 

"I am confident I would have won the US Senate race and done a great job representing the people of Nevada in the Senate, but the President is adamant that a unified Republican ticket in Nevada is the best direction for the America First movement," Tarkanian concluded his statement. "With President Trump's full support and endorsement, I am filing to run again in CD3 with the firm belief that we will finish what we started in 2016 and win in 2018."

