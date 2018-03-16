According to his statement, Tarkanian never considered running for Congress again. He ran in the Las Vegas valley's District 3 in 2016, losing a close race to Democrat Jacky Rosen, who is also running for U.S. Senate.
"I am confident I would have won the US Senate race and done a great job representing the people of Nevada in the Senate, but the President is adamant that a unified Republican ticket in Nevada is the best direction for the America First movement," Tarkanian concluded his statement. "With President Trump's full support and endorsement, I am filing to run again in CD3 with the firm belief that we will finish what we started in 2016 and win in 2018."