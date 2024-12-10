Dad of 9-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash seeks justice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prosecutors are not proceeding with criminal charges against Christina Sorensen, 63, who is the North Las Vegas woman accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl back in August.

On Tuesday, Sorensen did not appear in court for a status check on her case. Her attorney, Ryan Hemlick, left before the court hearing.

"The state is not proceeding on this matter," said Chief Judge Kalani Hoo. "My understanding is that it's being referred to the City of North Las Vegas for prosecution."

In August, Sorensen was arrested after a crash near Ann Road and Simmons Street. Her passenger was identified as 9-year-old Sophia Sandoval. According to North Las Vegas police, Sorensen failed several field sobriety tests but blew a .000 on a breath test.

The arrest report states there was probable cause to arrest Sorensen for being under the influence of narcotics.

Sophia Sandoval's dad, Dennis Sandoval, spoke only to Channel 13 about the case.

"She touched a lot of people," said Sandoval. "Sophia was just a vibrant light of my life. Since she's been gone, it's like my light's been turned out."

Sandoval said Sorensen was his cousin and Sophia's aunt.

"I want justice for my daughter," said Sandoval. "Sophia Sandoval deserves justice."

