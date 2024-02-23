Cybersecurity incident causes health services disruption

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A healthcare hack has made headlines across the country and hampered services for some here in the Las Vegas Valley.

Change Healthcare, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, acknowledged a cybersecurity incident this week. As of Thursday evening, we still don't know much about the effects.

A Change Healthcare representative tells Channel 13 that the disruption could lead, in some cases, to longer wait times for pharmacy customers to refill prescriptions.

Change Healthcare acts as a payments servicer for health providers and pharmacies.

A Comprehensive Cancer Centers official tells Channel 13 that the disruption has caused some lags in customer service, including issues with booking patient appointments.

Walgreens, in a statement, indicated that "a small percentage" of customers "may be affected" by the breach, though the vast majority of prescriptions have not been affected.

In a similar statement, CVS Health said that some might run into issues with certain insurance claims, though its "business continuity plan is addressing to ensure patients continue to have access to their medications."

In yet another release, Change Healthcare indicated that the disruption is expected to last "at least through the day" on Thursday.