Cutting down a tree at Mt. Charleston is illegal - here's where you can do it legally

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cutting down trees and removing them from Spring Mountain National Recreation Area is illegal.

That reminder comes from Mt. Charleston recreation officials as the holiday season kicks off and some Nevadans find themselves in search of a Christmas tree to decorate.

Those who cut down trees at Mt. Charleston could face a hefty fine.

"If you are looking for a DIY experience to bring home a tree for the holidays, there are a few areas nearby that offer permits," officials said.

For those who'd like to try their hand at gathering their own tree, you can obtain a permit through the Forest Service or the Bureau of Land Management to make sure you're doing so legally.

Forest Service permits range in cost from $5 to $7.50 and are on sale through Dec. 24. Forest Service permits include trees in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest's Austin-Tonopah, Bridgeport, Carson, Ely, and Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger Districts.



Forest Service Christmas tree permit information is posted at fs.usda.gov.

Bureau of Land Management permits cost $5 and are available online 24/7 or over-the-counter for select dates and locations. The BLM says Christmas trees may be harvested on all BLM-administered lands except those designated wilderness and wilderness study areas. Only pinion-pine, juniper and white fir may be harvested. The cutting of all other trees is prohibited.

