Cut-backs in trash services coming soon for residential customers, Clark County

For residents in unincorporated Clark County, changes are coming to trash services. Effective Sept. 1, Republic Services' residential customers will see cut-backs in their trash services. Kay McCabe reports.
Posted at 6:46 PM, Aug 25, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Effective Sept. 1, Republic Services' residential customers will see cut-backs in their trash services.

According to Republic Services, residential customers in the unincorporated County who have had both a wheeled plastic cart for solid waste and a metal small container with a capacity of 1, 2 or 3 yards must choose which to use going forward or incur an additional charge.

The additional charge will be approximately $50 per month.

Once-a-week pickup of recyclables in a wheeled plastic cart and every-other-week pickup of bulky items is continuing at no additional charge.

The monthly fee in unincorporated Clark County is $16.21, excluding the costs of trash can rental.

Republic Services announced these changes at Wednesday night's County commission meeting, found here.

