Cut-backs in trash services coming soon for residential customers, Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Effective Sept. 1, Republic Services' residential customers will see cut-backs in their trash services.

According to Republic Services, residential customers in the unincorporated County who have had both a wheeled plastic cart for solid waste and a metal small container with a capacity of 1, 2 or 3 yards must choose which to use going forward or incur an additional charge.

The additional charge will be approximately $50 per month.

Once-a-week pickup of recyclables in a wheeled plastic cart and every-other-week pickup of bulky items is continuing at no additional charge.

The monthly fee in unincorporated Clark County is $16.21, excluding the costs of trash can rental.

Republic Services announced these changes at Wednesday night's County commission meeting, found here.