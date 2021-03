LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cure 4 The Kids Foundation has officially opened the Robert and Dorothy Keyser Foundation and Cashman Family Foundation Preventative Healthcare Center.

It's Nevada's first pediatric physical medicine center.

It has more than 1400 square feet of space and a full-service gym with the latest therapy equipment.

The center is expected to help patients rehabilitate following surgeries and procedures, but it will also prevent secondary comorbidities from developing.