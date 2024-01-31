Culinary Union workers await deals with 14 downtown Las Vegas resorts as strike deadline looms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A deal with Treasure Island Tuesday leaves 14 resorts to go as Culinary Union negotiators seek the "best contract ever" for workers in downtown Las Vegas.

A Feb. 2 strike deadline looms over ongoing negotiations with the remaining off-Strip and downtown casino properties.

Tuesday night, the Culinary Union announced 1,000 workers would be covered under a 5-year tentative agreement with Treasure Island.

Roughly 2,900 workers remain without a contract with three days left before the strike deadline.

This leaves 14 more properties:

Rio Sahara Las Vegas Virgin Hotels Binion's Circa Downtown Grand El Cortez Four Queens Fremont Golden Gate Golden Nugget Main Street The D Casino Plaza

On Saturday, Culinary Union Workers Local 226 announced a tentative agreement with Circus Circus on a new five-year contract for nearly 700 hospitality workers.

"I'm so pleased on the money that we are getting," Circus Circus lineman attendant Altamont Williams stated. "This is the best contract we've ever had...I'm so ecstatic."

The terms of the Circus Circus tentative agreement weren't outlined in an initial statement announcing the development. A union spokesperson said a contract ratification vote would be scheduled soon.

