Culinary Union members to vote on potential strike next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Members of the Culinary and Bartenders Unions will be holding a vote on whether or not to strike this upcoming week.

The public is advised to avoid the area surrounding Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV, where tens of thousands of hospitality workers are expected to attend one of two sessions. The sessions will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

These sessions will not be open to the public.

Of the 60,000 hospitality workers represented by the union, 53,000 are based in Las Vegas and in active negotiations will casinos and hotels for new five-year contracts. Furthermore, 40,000 of those workers are employed at the three largest gaming employees in the state — MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn/Encore Gaming — while working under expired contracts, according to union leadership.

If a majority of workers between both sessions vote yes, then the unions' negotiation committee will be authorized to call for a strike.

Officials said in a release that the union "has not yet set a strike deadline and continues negotiating in good faith with all gaming companies."