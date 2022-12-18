Culinary Union members at Valley Hospital vote to authorize strike

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Culinary Union members employed at Valley Hospital in Nevada voted on Friday to authorize a strike if a contract is not reached.

The union, which represents approximately 90 housekeeping, cooks, cashiers, kitchen workers, and stewards at the hospital, has not yet set a strike date.

The union's contract with the hospital has expired, and the hospital recently dismissed five Culinary Union executives and suspended a union organizer from the premises.

According to a release, the hospital has also interfered with the union's right to access workers and the unionized workplace.

Valley Hospital has made $1.5 billion in revenue since 2017 and sent over $100 million to its out-of-state corporate office in Pennsylvania while giving its housekeeping and dietary workers no raises. Meanwhile, the CEO of Valley Hospital's parent company, Universal Health Services, was paid a total of $97 million from 2017 through 2021.