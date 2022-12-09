Culinary Union members at the Las Vegas Convention Center vote unanimously to authorize a strike

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All of the Sodexo/Centerplate employees working at the Las Vegas Convention who are chefs, dishwashers, banquet servers, concessions cashiers, and others, have decided to approve a strike.

On Dec. 7 and 8, 2022, the Culinary Union held a unanimous strike vote over two days. The Culinary Union represents around 300 employees at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and the strike vote took place because workers claim their positions do not pay enough to cover the cost of living.

The Culinary Union, which is now allowed to launch a strike if a contract is not signed, has not set a strike date due to ongoing negotiations. According to a release, Sodexo bought Centerplate in 2019.

Despite the Las Vegas Convention Center reporting revenue increase due to more conventions, cooks, dishwashers, concession cashiers, and others still struggle to keep up with the cost of living.

According to a UNITE HERE survey of 154 out of 449 Sodexo convention center workers in Detroit, Sacramento, and Las Vegas, approximately 84% of workers reported having trouble covering at least one expense – rent or mortgage, food, utilities, transportation, healthcare, childcare – in the past year. 45% reported having trouble covering food.