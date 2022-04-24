Watch
Local News

Actions

Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration

US Cuba
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio is interviewed by The Associated Press on Friday, April 22, 2022 in Washington. Cuba and the United States took a tentative step toward unthawing relations and resuming joint efforts to address irregular migration, the senior Cuban official said following the highest-level talks between the two countries in four years. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
US Cuba
Posted at 5:24 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 20:24:36-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cuba and the United States have taken a tentative step toward thawing relations and resuming joint efforts to address irregular migration.

That's according to a senior Cuban official who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday following the highest-level talks between the two countries in four years.

Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio says there were no major breakthroughs, but the mere fact that the U.S. was holding substantive talks was a sign relations might be looking better under President Joe Biden after going into deep freeze under his predecessor.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH