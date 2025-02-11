CSN announces launch of the state's first degree in funeral services

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The College of Southern Nevada announced the launch of the state's first degree in funeral services.

According to college officials, Nevada residents interested in this field have had to get education and certification outside the state. Now, with this new program, students can get hands-on training necessary to pursue careers as embalmers, funeral managers and funeral directors.

The program has been nearly eight years in the making. The initiative is made possible through a generous donation from Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries.

Classes in this program start in the fall 2025 semester. CSN is welcoming its first cohort of 10 students.

This is great for Las Vegas, the state of Nevada, and for students who may never have considered a career in this field. It calls for students with deep empathy to support families and honor loved ones who have passed.

Cassie Gentry, Chair of Health-Related Professions at CSN, said applications are now open and will close on June 1, 2025.

Plans for expansion include increasing enrollment, reaching students in Northern Nevada, and establishing a pathway to a bachelor’s degree.

“This program will strengthen the local funeral services industry by fostering a new generation of licensed professionals dedicated to honoring life and supporting families in their time of need," said Celna DiLullo, president of Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries.

With this new offering, CSN is taking a major step in addressing a statewide educational gap while also providing a stable and meaningful career path for those interested in serving families during some of life’s most difficult moments.

For more information on the Funeral Services program and to apply, visit this link.