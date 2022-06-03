Some Nevada teachers awarded with free cruises in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Norwegian Cruise Line said they are relaunching their recognition program which provides educators with “free cruises and a chance to win up to $25,000 for their schools” in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

According to Norwegian Cruise Line, the program highlights the connection between travel and education while recognizing teachers for their dedication to inspiring students.

One hundred teachers will win a cruise aboard the Norwegian Prime during the five-day sailing from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31.

Several nominees for the cruise award are from Nevada.

Campaigning for the cruise runs from May 2 to June 3. In addition to the cruise, the top three winners will receive an added seven-day trip for two from the U.S. or Canada with a $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000 donation respectively for their school.

Those interested in nominating someone can do so online at www.nclgivingjoy.com. The last day to submit nominees for consideration is Friday.