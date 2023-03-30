Crosswalk Jester, local law enforcement raise traffic safety awareness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of April Fool's Day, the Crosswalk Jester, also known as Clark County School District Police Officer Keith Habig, along with other local law enforcement agencies raised awareness during the Don't Be a Fool About Crosswalk Safety campaign on Thursday.

“We need people to be a lot safer out on our streets,” said Officer Habig, decked out in a neon yellow bodysuit, a red tutu, and a multicolored jester’s hat.

Dozens of traffic officers sat on both sides of Maryland Parkway at the University Avenue crosswalk waiting for traffic violators. The crosswalk is in a 30mph zone, and flashing lights alert drivers when there’s a pedestrian crossing. Drivers who failed to stop when the Crosswalk Jester began crossing and drivers who were speeding were pulled over.

So far this year, 19 pedestrians have been killed in Clark County. Police attribute those deaths to speeding and impairment.

Officer Habig said they conduct these campaigns every month to remind drivers of safe traffic practices. In the past, he has dressed up as a Leprechaun in March, a Turkey in November, Santa Claus in December, and other characters like a bumble bee and a fairy.

“When people wear dark clothing, they blend into the pavement and they're very hard to see. So if I can look goofy, loud, and extravagant, then that will raise as much awareness.”

Police said that while April Fools Day is a fun time, safe road behavior is no joke. They reminded drivers that paying attention at all times and watching speed limits can reduce traffic deaths and injuries.