Crosswalk Fairy reminds Las Vegas drivers about road safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Halloween festivities in full swing, children and families are preparing to embark on a night of trick-or-treating and law enforcement is working to keep them safe. Failing to yield to a pedestrian this Halloween can get you stopped by a unique enforcer.

Law enforcement from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Clark County School District Police, North Las Vegas Police, and other agencies have joined forces to employ a creative approach to promote Halloween safety for drivers. On Tuesday morning, at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Page Street, officers are issuing citations to drivers who fail to yield to the Crosswalk Fairy and those who pass stopped vehicles.

In addition to the Crosswalk Fairy, here are some valuable tips for keeping your little trick-or-treater safe this Halloween:



Use Crosswalks: Always make use of designated crosswalks when crossing the street. These marked areas are the safest places for pedestrians to navigate traffic.

Wear Bright Clothing: Encourage children to wear bright, reflective clothing or add reflective tape to their costumes. Increased visibility is essential for ensuring drivers can see them, especially in the dark.

“We’re trying to make sure we bring awareness to both the pedestrian and the motorist that are out there on our roadway so that we can try and keep everyone safe,” said CCSD PD officer Chief Keith Habig, who also dressed as the Crosswalk Fairy.

Law enforcement encourages parents with children under 12 to have an adult escort and to be off the streets by 9 p.m.