Crossing guards needed in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is looking for crossing guards to help elementary school kids in southwest Las Vegas get to and from school safely.

The county is looking for people willing to work either all or part of a full school week in the zip codes 89141, 89139, 89178 and 89179.

Pay is $15 per hour for what is typically one hour of work in the morning and one hour of work in the afternoon, according to a press release.

Those who are able to work only a limited schedule are still encouraged to apply, officials said, since the county needs to fill about 10 regular and substitute guard positions. You must be at least 18 years old, pass an agility and balance assessment, and be able to obtain fingerprinting as well as a fee-based copy of Nevada Criminal History Records, county officials stated.

The county says anyone interested in the job can email their name and phone number to LasVegasJobs@TheCrossingGuardCompany.com or apply online here.