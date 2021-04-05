Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Wrong-way driver, felony drug stop, more during Las Vegas DUI Strike Team blitz

items.[0].image.alt
NHP
apr 4 nhp 1.jfif
apr 4 nhp 3.jfif
apr 4 nhp 2.jfif
Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 20:11:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol held a DUI Strike Team Blitz on the evening of April 3.

NHP says they had an impaired driver that had to be airlifted after they crashed their car.

apr 4 nhp 1.jfif

Troopers also reported numerous narcotics-related DUIs and felony drug charges during the blitz.

apr 4 nhp 2.jfif

Another wrong-way driver was stopped in the valley, this time at Summerlin Parkway and Durango Drive.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Brand Spotlight

FRONTLINE HEROES

1:08 PM, Mar 26, 2021