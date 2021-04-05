Wrong-way driver, felony drug stop, more during Las Vegas DUI Strike Team blitz

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol held a DUI Strike Team Blitz on the evening of April 3.

NHP says they had an impaired driver that had to be airlifted after they crashed their car.

Troopers also reported numerous narcotics-related DUIs and felony drug charges during the blitz.

Another wrong-way driver was stopped in the valley, this time at Summerlin Parkway and Durango Drive.