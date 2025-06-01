Woman stabbed and pronounced dead in east Las Vegas, homicide detectives investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives are investigating after police say a woman was stabbed to death near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards on Saturday.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to an apartment in the 6900 block of Dunsbach Way, where officials say they found a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officers located the suspect after canvassing the area and took him into custody. The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Mason Mireles.

According to police, here is what the LVMPD Homicide Section’s investigation has revealed so far:

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the victim and a roommate lived together in the apartment. The roommate allowed her son, Mireles to visit. During the visit Mireles left the apartment and returned a short time later acting strange. He then produced a knife, yelled at the victim, and stabbed her multiple times. Mireles was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon.” — LVMPD homicide section

The victim has not been publicly identified at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.