Woman shaken after burglar shuts off power to home

A thief gets creative before breaking into a home and the homeowner has a simple way you could stop this.

Before the home break-in near Rancho Drive and West Oakey Boulevard, Jennifer Munoz says the burglar shut her power off. Munoz says maybe this wouldn't have happened or been as bad if she had just locked her outdoor power box, .

Munoz says many valuables were taken and her air conditioning was off for hours during the hottest part of the day.

This would be a lot of stress for anyone, but for someone going through chemotherapy there's an added burden.

"My clothes were everywhere – I was crestfallen. The feeling is just... You're so violated," said Munoz.

She's now investing in an alarm system that won't turn off if the breaker is flipped.

This is not the first time 13 Action News has reported on a thief shutting off power to a home before a burglary.

There was a similar case in July 2017 near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.