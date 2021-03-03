Woman intentionally ran over boyfriend, according to Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman was arrested Feb. 25 for intentionally running over her boyfriend with a minivan, according to Las Vegas police.

Police were called to a gas station near Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road around 3 p.m. Feb. 25.

Upon arrival, they found a man on the ground with an obvious head injury and broken leg.

A woman on the scene, identified as 27-year-old Kelsey Lynn Levy, told police that she hit her boyfriend accidentally.

However, a witness who helped the injured man told police that Levy told him that she hit him and was going through the man’s pockets while he lay on the ground looking for her cell phone.

The witness said Levy claimed her boyfriend stole her phone and she was more interested in finding the phone than helping the injured man.

Additionally, another witness told police that it appeared that Levy intentionally ran over the man.

At the hospital, the man told police “you need to watch her because she is definitely high on something.” As a result, a field sobriety test was conducted and Levy was placed under arrest for a possible DUI.

Police were also able to collect surveillance video at the scene that showed a minivan hitting the man.

Based upon the evidence and witness statements, attempted murder and battery charges were added.