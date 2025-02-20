Woman intentionally hit man with her truck in Spring Valley crash, killing him, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in custody after intentionally hitting someone with her truck, police said.

Mariana Armenta-Jauriqui, 24, was arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

This comes after police began a hit-an-run investigation from a crash that happened at the intersection of W Sahara Avenue and S Valley View Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 20.

It happened around 2:09 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they learned the male victim had been hit by a white GMC truck that then left.

Authorities also learned the driver of the truck, later identified as Armenta-Jauriqui, intentionally hit the man after a brief interaction.

The man was taken to UMC hospital where he was later pronounced dead.