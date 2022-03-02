Watch
Woman in SWAT standoff with police after threatening convenience store patrons with needle, knife

Posted at 8:34 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 23:45:44-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — SWAT officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are in a standoff Tuesday night with a woman who they say entered a convenience store and threatened patrons and employees "with a needle and a knife."

It's happening in the area of Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, police said.

"Everyone has exited the business safely and the suspect remains inside the store, refusing to exit," police said.

Traffic on Decatur Blvd. is shut down in both directions "while we work through the situation," LVMPD says.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

