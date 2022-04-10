Woman gets married in Las Vegas although still married to her husband in Utah

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On November 6, 2019, Matthew Lennon, the husband of Ashley Lennon, reported to the Sandy Police Department in Utah that his wife went and got married in Las Vegas with another individual despite being legally married to him, according to a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The report says that on Monday, October 28, 2019, Ashley had disappeared with their two daughters, 7-year-old Annabelle and 3-year-old Clara. Matthew was unable to locate them because Ashley had blocked him from her phone and social media.

One day, according to LVMPD, Matthew says a mutual friend between the both of them said that they got a wedding invitation from Ashley, saying she was getting married to a Kent Curtis. Matthew said that were able to get married, and that Ashley had moved in with Curtis.

Matthew provided the following items in a courtesy report to the police:

Matthew Lennon's marriage license to Ashley Michelle Harvison

A copy of the marriage invite for Ashley Lennon and Kent Curtis's wedding

A copy of Ashley Lennon's Facebook account where she is using her new married name, Ashley Curtis

An image of Lennon's new marriage license to Kent Curtis

Matthew cooperated according to police saying that him and Ashley were going through a divorce. When police got a hold of Ashley, she said that she was aware of the process of their divorce, but the reason why the divorce has not been processed yet was because Matthew was refusing to sign the final decree.

Ashley admitted she got remarried in Las Vegas at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel on October 5, 2019, according to the report.

Police conclude the report saying, "due to the fact that Ashley admitted she remarried in Las Vegas while currently being married to another man in Utah, being the biological father of her children as well, Ashley M. Lennon-Curtis is guilty of Bigamy and Perjury, a crime in the state of Nevada."