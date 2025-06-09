Woman found with meth arrested after shooting in North Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was arrested after authorities found a man shot in North Las Vegas last week.

It happened June 5 around 7:10 a.m. in the area of Interstate 15 and the southbound on-ramp of Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Nevada State Police.

Troopers were responding to a report of a man walking in the roadway, yelling at passing vehicles. Gunshots were also reported in the area, authorities said.

When troopers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

During the investigation, Yolanda McCoy was identified as a suspect, and authorities say she was found with ammunition and 1.4 grams of methamphetamine.

McCoy was arrested on charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to please contact the Nevada State Police Investigation Division at 702-668-3260.