Woman fights off attacker in Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reminding people to be aware of their surroundings, telling the story of a woman who fought off an attacker.

Police say a few weeks ago a woman was walking through a Summerlin parking lot at around 9 a.m. when a man rushed in and attacked her from behind.

According to the department, the man ripped the wedding ring off her finger. Eventually, the woman was able to fight him off.

"It was so brazen because it was broad daylight," she said. "To me, it was shocking because you would just think I would be safe walking into my doctor's office."

Investigators made an arrest in the case for robbery.

They say you should never be afraid to report suspicious activity and call 3-1-1 or 9-1-1 for help.