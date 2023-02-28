Woman fatally shot outside apartment after altercation with man 'dressed in all black,' police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead following an altercation with an unidentified male on Monday morning.

LVMPD received reports of a shooting in the 9800 block of Venus Lake Court at approximately 9:07 a.m. Arriving officers located a female in the walkway leading to her residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and transported her to UMC, where she was pronounced deceased.

Police say preliminary investigation indicated that, after the victim arrived at her residence and exited her vehicle, a male dressed in all black clothing approached her and the two got into an altercation. During the altercation, the male shot the victim and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.