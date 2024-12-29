Woman facing DUI charges after crash in North Las Vegas killing one person

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is charged with multiple counts of a DUI resulting in death after a crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday.

Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash involving two cars at the intersection of Tropical Parkway and North 5th Street. Officers were notified that two people were ejected from one of the cars during the crash.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and woman lying in the road. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man and driver of the car were taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the second car ran away from the scene before officers arrived. She was identified at 30-year-old Bria Standley. Officers were able to find her at a nearby park.

The investigation determined that the car was driving westbound on Tropical Parkway when it turned southbound onto North 5th Street on a green left turn arrow. Standley was in the second car driving eastbound on Tropical Parkway and had a red light.

Standley ran the red light, entered the intersection and hit the car— ejecting two people onto the road.

The North Las Vegas Police Department believes speed and impairment are factors in this crash.

Standley was arrested and booked on charges of DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI resulting in serious bodily harm, three counts of reckless driving resulting in death or serious bodily harm, duty to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death or injury and failure to render aid at the scene of an accident.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or through this link.