Woman dead after shooting in east valley home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after a shooting that left one woman dead on Sunday, according to The Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Just before 8:15 a.m., officers received reports of a shooting near Bonanza and Sandhill Road.

A witness told officers that 24-year-old Julio Machado Vasquez shot his girlfriend and drove away with a blue Ford Mustang— matching a description of a car parked on Sandhill Road and Stewart Avenue.

Officers were able to find Vasquez but weren't able to stop him. Eventually, the 24-year-old crashed into another car at the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and North Pecos Road.

Police took Vasquez into custody while seeing a woman was shot in the Mustang. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

He is being arrested for open murder with a deadly weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers phone at 702-385-5555 or through this link.