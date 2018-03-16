A woman was charged with arson after a domestic violence incident on December 12, 2017, according to an affidavit from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The document says that 35-year-old Nicole Dubuc and a man were in a relationship. Police responded to a call about a domestic violence incident at their trailer on Dec. 12, but both Nicole and the man fled the scene before police could get there.

Later that evening, according to the affidavit, Dubuc allegedly called the man, and the two began to argue about the day's events. The man claims that Dubuc threatened to burn his possessions to the ground.

The man contacted his father, and the father went to check on the trailer. He allegedly found Dubuc inside with an open flame in her hand. Several parts of the trailer were also on fire.

Dubuc fled from the trailer when the father discovered her, according to the affidavit.

An exact address of the incident was not provided. No further information is available about the domestic violence case at this time.