Woman charged in deadly Las Vegas bus attack back in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The woman accused of shoving a man off of a bus was back in court today.

Cadesha Bishop had a status check and her trial is set to begin Oct. 25.

The incident happened back in 2019 and allegedly started when the victim told Bishop to be nicer to the other passengers.

In the bus footage, you can see Bishop shove the man as passengers look on in horror.

Police say the 74-year-old victim initially refused medical treatment but later went to the hospital.

He died from his injuries a month later.