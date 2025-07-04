Woman arrested for sending letter with 'hoax substance' to Las Vegas United Healthcare branch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is being held on a $50,000 bail for mailing a letter with a mysterious substance to an insurance office in Las Vegas, according to LVMPD.

On June 24, Metro police received a call at around 9:40 a.m. about a United Healthcare employee that opened a letter that held a mysterious black and yellow substance. According to LVMPD, the letter said something about a fungus. The employee did not show symptoms and left the third floor mail room.

Police said Medical staff and Patrol Officers responded. Under instructions by LVMPD ARMOR, they shut off the HVAC systems on the third floor before management decided to shut off HVAC systems for the entire building and voluntarily evacuate for employee safety. LVMPD ARMOR staff began their investigation at that time, they said.

Around 10:45 a.m., LVMPD detectives learned of the event and responded to the scene, where they found that the envelope containing the mysterious substance listed a return address to a Jennifer Forbes, who was a client of United Healthcare. According to officials, United Healthcare had interacted with Forbes before, who had asked about an optometrist and dermatologist. Detectives were then diverted to the residence to maintain surveillance, said LVMPD.

LVMPD said a recorded review was conducted at around 12:15 p.m. with the employee that opened the mail, who said she recognized Forbes’ name on the letter and separated it as an individual claim. Using a letter opener, she opened the package and took out the letter with the mysterious yellow and black substance on it. According to LVMPD, “she observed the note stated something related to a fungus and flesh-eating bacteria.” LVMPD would later identify the substance as a "hoax substance." In the recorded interview, the employee stated that she viewed the letter as a threat, and "also mentioned current events, particularly regarding United Healthcare company and the recent murder of the CEO."

Frightened, the employee put the note down and notified her supervisor. Officials said that due to the shutdown, about 500 employees would have to work overtime, “resulting in a large amount of financial expenditures.”

After the scene was cleared, officials said they made their way to Forbes’ mobile home at around 2:30 p.m., where she admitted to writing a letter to United Healthcare before re-entering the mobile home. LVMPD cleared the area afterwards. Probable cause was established for Forbes’ arrest, said LVMPD, and she was booked at CCDC.

These are the charges Metro says Forbes faces, who is being held on a $50,000 bail:

