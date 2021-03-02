Woman arrested for attempted murder, arson after October fire in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 35-year-old woman named Naomi Ransome has been arrested for attempted murder, arson and assault after an incident in October 2020.

According to police, Ransome met a woman at an "underground strip club" on Losee Road near Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road.

She told the woman she was homeless and the woman invited her back to her apartment.

Ransome reportedly smoked methamphetamine at the apartment before leaving with an unidentified person in a car.

Upon returning, she began accusing the resident of stealing $800 from her. Ransome then asked the unidentified person to retrieve a gun from the car. The person did so and gave the gun to Ransome, who began pointing it at the resident.

The other person grabbed the gun from Ransome and told her that it was not worth it. At that point, the resident ran to the bathroom to hide and call the police. Ransome quickly trashed the apartment and left before police arrived.

The next morning, the resident says she woke up to a loud bang and could hear Ransome yelling. She then heard several more loud bangs and discovered a fire outside her apartment.

Police discovered that someone had poured gasoline on a garbage can and set it on fire.

According to the arrest report, police have been looking for Ransome since the incident. She was arrested on Feb. 24 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.