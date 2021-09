NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Billy Charles Burts was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2018 near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard.

North Las Vegas Police Department says it has made an arrest in the case.

Julia Solis Calderon has been arrested and accused of killing Burts, according to NLVPD.

No information has been provided as to how the arrest was made, or what linked her to the crash.