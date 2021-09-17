Woman accused of sexual assault, Las Vegas-area police seek possible victims

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives in North Las Vegas are looking for possible victims of a woman accused of sexual assault.

On Sept. 16, 2021, officers arrested 29-year-old Amy Gabriela Villarreal.

She is accused by the North Las Vegas Police Department of two counts of sexual assault, one count of lewdness with a minor and one count of child abuse.

Police say Villarreal met the minor while she was working as a behavioral therapist at Crescent Academy.

She has also worked at the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) in Las Vegas and the Hamilton Center Mental Health Clinic in Henderson.

Witnesses or victims can call the NLVPD Detective Bureau at 702-633-1773.

You can also report a crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.