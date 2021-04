LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The woman accused of hitting and killing a tow truck driver on the 215 will be back in court.

Nevada Highway Patrol says Colette DeSpain was the driver who slammed into Ryan Billotte last month.

Police say after hitting Billotte, DeSpain did not stop.

Troopers say an anonymous tip came into crime stoppers leading to her arrest.

She is facing several charges and is being held without bail.