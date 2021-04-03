Woman accused by Las Vegas police of sex trafficking minors, living off the money

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a woman is accused of sex trafficking two minors and living off of that money.

According to officers, 21-year-old Tori Magnum was arrested Monday in an apartment on 13th Street between Bridger and Carson avenues after she allegedly got into a fight with one of the girls because she refused to go out and look for clients.

An arrest report obtained by 13 Action News states Magnum was making them work as prostitutes.

It also shows both minors were told to follow certain rules, like ensuring a client was not a member of law enforcement.

Magnum faces multiple charges including two counts of trafficking a child under 18.