Arrest Report: Wife of Steelers' Dwayne Haskins arrested in Las Vegas, accused of battery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins faces a domestic violence charge after an incident inside a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was arrested on July 3 and is accused of punching Dwayne Haskins in the mouth at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

When police searched the hotel room, an arrest report says authorities found a piece of a tooth in the bedroom next to the closet.

Recent reports say the couple was engaged, but according to the arrest report, they told police they had been dating for one and a half years and got married back in March. They also told police they were in town with some friends to celebrate their commitment to each other.

The report describes Dwayne Haskins' injuries as "substantial in nature," saying he had a split upper lip that would require stitches and a missing upper tooth. It also says his mouth appeared bruised and "would most certainly require dental work to repair his teeth."

In the report, Dwayne Haskins told police Gondrezick-Haskins was mad at him for going to a nightclub with his friends and not waiting for the entire group. He said they got into a verbal argument in the hotel room but he did not have any memory of being hit in the mouth.

In a separate interview, Gondrezick-Haskins told investigators she tried to stop a fight between Dwayne Haskins and one of his friends earlier in the evening. She said she had fallen to the floor during that altercation and hit the back of her head, telling police she had head and neck pain, as well as bruises on her legs. Police noted that she "could not remember who, if anyone had battered her."

The report says she told police she was not sure what happened to Dwayne Haskins but suggested he got into a fight with his friend. Officers told her she was accused of punching Dwayne Haskins and the report says she asked if he was the one accusing her. It goes on to say she told investigators he could not be arrested "because of his occupation."

Two friends of Gondrezick-Haskins were interviewed by police separately as well. The report says they both heard the couple arguing. One friend said they saw the couple "tussling," which is described as mutual shoving and pushing in the report.

Gondrezick-Haskins faces a felony charge of battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm. She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3.