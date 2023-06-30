White Pine schools employee arrested after investigation into 'possible inappropriate sexual conduct'

(KTNV) — A rural Nevada school district employee was arrested this week after an investigation into allegations of possible misconduct.

Nevada State Police announced the arrest of Ryan Woolridge in a news release on Friday.

Officials say NSP investigators were asked to help on the case in February after receiving a request from the White Pine County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were asked to look into allegations of "possible inappropriate sexual conduct between a White Pine County School District employee and a student," police stated.

As a result of that investigation, detectives got a warrant for Woolridge's arrest for luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person with use of computer technology to engage in sexual conduct.

On Tuesday, Woolridge was booked into the White Pine County Detention Center.

Officials said their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact Sgt. Halligan with the Nevada State Police - Investigation Division at 702-668-3260.