Welfare check turns into homicide investigation in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in an east valley home on Sunday morning.

Around 11:06 a.m., LVMPD said they responded to the 5700 block of Coleridge Way on reports of a foul odor coming from a residence.



Police said their response initially began as a welfare check, but when responding officers entered the home they found a deceased man inside, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

LVMPD Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation which remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

