WATCH: LVMPD holds press conference regarding ninth officer-involved shooting this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are releasing further details surrounding the officer-involved shooting on Thursday that left one person dead.

This marked the ninth officer-involved shooting this year, and sixth fatal, in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction.

WATCH the full press conference with Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren here:

LVMPD holds press conference regarding ninth officer-involved shooting this year

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened Friday morning at approximately 9:10 a.m. in the 5100 block of Rawhide Street, which is in the area of Tropicana Avenue and U.S. 95/Interstate 11.

Koren said this incident was initially reported as an auto burglary call.

Police identified the suspect as Kyle Wilson Norris, a 42-year-old Native American man.

Had he survived, Wilson would have faced three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person and one count of resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, not a firearm.