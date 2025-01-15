WATCH: Car fled traffic stop, fatally hit bicyclist before crashing, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead, another in the hospital, and a third in custody after a crash in the east valley Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Steward Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

WATCH | LVMPD Deputy Chief provides details on crash that killed bicyclist in east Las Vegas

Deputy Chief Branden Clarkson said that officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle fled the scene. That vehicle hit another car in the intersection of Stewart and Lamb then continued on.

The suspect vehicle then hit someone on a bicycle before eventually crashing into a wall.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested, and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more details are made available.