Washington state man accused of raping bride's friend during Las Vegas wedding trip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Washington state man was recently arrested after he reportedly raped his fiancee's friend during a trip to Las Vegas to get married.

According to the arrest report for Omar Delaney, Las Vegas police received a call from a woman on April 20 who said she had been sexually assaulted and wanted to press charges.

The woman told police that the bride and groom and wedding guests had gone out to party the night before on the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street.

The woman said she had 3 shots of vodka before heading back to her hotel room at the Luxor hotel-casino around 11 p.m. She admitted to police that she felt “tipsy,” but said she was never out of control.

Delaney reportedly offered to walk her back to her room, which was next door to the bride and groom’s room, and then came inside.

Once he was inside, he began making comments about her breasts and then began to fondle them.

The woman told Delaney that she didn’t like it and he reportedly left the room.

A few minutes later, Delaney came back, saying he forgot his glasses.

Delaney then allegedly removed the woman’s shirt and then her pants and underwear. He then performed oral sex on the woman.

The woman says that she was afraid he might become violent if he resisted. She also said she did not know how Delaney got into her room.

Delaney left after the sexual act, but returned a few minutes later. He reportedly made comments about his penis before climbing on top of her and raping her. He then allegedly told her that what happened would be their little secret before leaving the room again.

The woman says after the assault, she went to another wedding member’s room but Delaney was there. Instead, she told the other person that she had a bad dream and that was why she was upset. The woman says she then returned to her room and called her mother. After speaking with her mom, she called the police.

The woman’s hotel key was found in Delaney’s hotel room, according to the arrest report. DNA evidence was also collected from the woman’s hotel room.

Delaney was arrested later that morning on three counts of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

