WANTED: Suspect on the run after shooting, killing 17-year-old in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is wanted for shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Just before 11:30 p.m., NLVPD officers responded to a home in the 6200 block of Standing Elm Street after reports of a teenager who had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. Police said the suspect ran away before police arrived.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

NLVPD detectives were notified and took over the investigation. This is still an ongoing investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or through this link.